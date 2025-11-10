Meet Doodle: a Disney Drawing Comes to Life for the Holidays

Taika Waititi returns as director

by Amy Corr November 10, 2025 11:45 am

Last year’s Disney holiday campaign from Disney starred an octopus with big dreams. This year’s seasonal offering is all about friendship and imagination.

Taika Waititi returns this year to direct a 3-minute video starring Doodle, a young girl’s sketch-pal brought to life.

As our heroine readies her list for Santa, a doodle she drew is mistakenly included. Kringle delivers on Christmas with the toys on her wish list—plus her drawing, brought to life through animation in the ad.

They’re besties. She tells him all her secrets and he listens intently. He doesn’t have a mouth, so his responses are open to interpretation. As the year goes on, the girl counts down the days until the next Christmas. She asks Santa for a Mr. Potato Head and gives his mouth to Doodle. And all the pent up comments from the past year flow freely—voiced by John Goodman.

“The line Make Someone’s Holiday Magic” closes the spot created by Adam&EveDDB and produced by Hungryman.

“Working with Disney and Taika again has been a joy,” say agency CCOs Ant Nelson and Mike Sutherland. “From the film to interactive doodle experiences, the campaign builds on Disney’s unique connection with families during the holiday season and beyond.”

In press materials, Waititi adds, “What makes this story uniquely Disney is the fact that it’s set in the world of a kid. It’s a kid and her new best friend, navigating the complex world together, and doing it just with the power of friendship and imagination.”