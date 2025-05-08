Great Trailers for Together, Squid Game x Now You See Me: Now You Don't

Plus: Karol G and The Better Sister

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

The Better Sister

Amazon Prime Video

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

Editor: Alex Lorge

This wonderfully twisted trailer opens on Jessica Biel recalling her husband’s murder while trying to calm her nerves by “tapping” to release anxiety. The detective on the case thinks someone staged the husband’s death—perhaps Biel’s estranged, addict sister (Elizabeth Banks). It ends with the sibs fighting, a burner phone tossed in the trash and Mathew Modine’s ominous warning, “Sometimes when we dig, we don’t like what we find.” Start binging on May 29.

Play

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Wild Card

Editor: Elvin Chacon

Kudos for opening with Karol looking like a goddess inside a packed arena—before we learn about her struggles en route to stardom. Karol explains that everyone told her she couldn’t sing reggaetón because it belonged to men. Obvi, she proved them wrong! But when she was at the top, she didn’t feel connected to herself. So she decided to thank the community by becoming the first Latina to book a stadium tour. She realized, “You don’t stop doing it cuz you’re not ready. You get ready to do it!” This inspiring doc drops on May 8.

Play

Squid Game, Season 3

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Rave

This teaser caught my eye with its rhythmic cutting style and how well it told the story without dialogue. I’m new to the game—shame, I know—but the high stakes are evident from the player’s faces. The blood, the cutthroat competition and the look between Gi-hun and the weeping young girl leaves a lasting impression. Listen for the crying baby after the title cuts to black. Play resumes on June 27.

Play

Now You See Me: Now You Don’t

Lionsgate

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

Editor: Jonathan Pickle

Jesse Eisenberg is back with a new crew and more tricks up his sleeve. A notorious family has been selling diamonds to arms dealers to help launder money. At a gala, Rosamund Pike holds a brilliant diamond, only to have Eisenberg make it disappear. Dave Franco and Isla Fisher show up to save the day. In the end, Morgan Freeman gets them together to take down Pike’s criminal network—with race cars, magic and, of course, another water tank explosion. Reappearing in theaters on Nov. 14.

Play

Together

Neon

Teaser Trailer Agency: Requiem

This teaser gets a shout out for its less-is-more approach. A familiar classical piece (“Flower Duet”) plays under images of a beautiful country house and a loving couple played by Alison Brie and Dave Franco. Everything looks ideal until we watch Franco pull a mysterious string from his teeth. Quick cuts take a creepy turn, with Dave looking possessed in the shower and Brie’s feet elevating from the floor. Watch for the super-quick shot of their eyelashes joining and for the letters of “Together” inching closer on the title card. Hits theaters on July 30.

Play