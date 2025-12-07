GOAT, The Devil Wears Prada 2 and More Great Trailers

With Hoppers and Project Hail Mary

by Wendy Schwartz December 7, 2025 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

The Devil Wears Prada 2

20th Century Studios

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

Madonna’s “Vogue”—an ode to Anne Hathaway’s transformation in the original film—is a clever choice as we follow red, devilish heels click-clacking to the beat. When the woman finally reaches the elevator and turns, we see that it’s Miranda (Meryl Streep). The doors are about to close when a hand stops them. Andy (Hathaway) enters and Miranda delivers a classic double entendre: “Took you long enough.” The doors slowly close on both women wearing those iconic black sunglasses. This much-awaited sequel hits the runway May 1.

Hoppers

Disney/Pixar

Trailer Agency: The Hive (Disney in-house)

Editor: Chris Park

This well-crafted trailer opens on Mabel, a college student studying animal behavior. She learns that her professor is developing “hopping”—tech that puts human consciousness into a robotic animal. Mabel steals the hopper helmet and is transported to the animal world as a beaver. She learns about their anger toward people abusing the planet and their plan to, “squish the humans!” With a great score that keeps the story moving and perfect pauses for jokes, this feels like another hit. Hops into theaters March 6.

Project Hail Mary

Disney/Pixar

Trailer Agency: Wild Card

We open on Ryan Gosling, trying to communicate with an alien named Rocky. He plays a genius science teacher, recruited to find out why the sun is dying. Turns out Rocky’s planet is dying too, so they’re both on a rescue mission. Major props for using Oasis’ epic “Champagne Supernova” to underscore both the humor and desperation of their plight. Sandra Hüller’s character offers our fave line: “You’re a great scientist and human being—the world is counting on you.” No pressure there. Based on Andy Weir’s bestseller. Find out who survives when this hits theaters on March 20.

GOAT

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trailer Agency: Transit

You’re never too small to dream big. From producer Stephen Curry comes a classic underdog story about a small goat who longs to play Roarball, where fierce beasts compete in dangerous stadiums. He wants to prove his mom right when she told him, “You’re gonna change the game.” Find out if this goat becomes the G.O.A.T. when he takes his best shot in cinemas on Feb. 13.

