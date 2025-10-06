General Mills Tries Goofy Spoofs of Reality Shows

On 'Snack Island,' a salty-crunch time's in store for all

We need another brand-boosting reality-show spoof about as much as we need another actual reality show.

But that didn’t stop General Mills from sailing to “Snack Island” as part of a broader campaign that turns on familiar sketch comedy tropes.

Below, actors play personified GM treats, delivering quips amid ridiculous romantic entanglements in the so-bad-it’s-good tradition:

Reality shows (and, frankly, most sketch comedy offerings) are lowest-common-denominator fare these days. General Mills’ approach captures that vibe in a play for mass appeal.

Still, at more than 6 minutes, it feels less than … snackable.

Upcoming, we’re told, are riffs on home-renovation and business series plus a dippy dive into our cultural obsession with AI.

The work highlights Totino’s Pizza Rolls, Gushers, Fruit by the Foot, Nature Valley, Chex Mix, Dunkaroos and more, “giving smaller brands a chance to share the stage with fan favorites” per campaign materials.

Deadpan Media—led by writer Judah Miller and producer Alex Panagos—developed the push.