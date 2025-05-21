Anger Therapy Enrages Jason Alexander

He plays every character for Mike's Amazing mayo

By George, one guy’s playing all the characters in that commercial!

Indeed, Mike’s Amazing can’t get enough of Jason Alexander. The Seinfeld star keeps donning wacky guises for the condiment brand and serving as the entire cast in zany campaigns.

Dude’s schtick always pleases, and he’s rocking prime G. Costanza vibes in an anger therapy spoof that drops today via Havas N.Y. and Arts & Sciences director Matt Aselton:

“The most surreal part of the experience was watching seven Jason Alexander body doubles walking around the set dressed in all sorts of wigs and wardrobe at any given time,” agency ECD Josh Schildkraut tells Muse. “Even when the cameras weren’t rolling, we were laughing.”

“It’s refreshing to work with a celeb like Jason who is so invested in the idea,” Schildkraut says. “He would check in with different wardrobe and performance suggestions for each character weeks before the shoot.”

The work hits just in time for summer grilling season.

“I love this campaign and the collaboration of creating these characters,” Alexander says in press materials. “I’m right there and I’m still not exactly sure how they do it. I hope everyone enjoys these great condiments and our ads—even if it means enduring me in a blonde wig, press-on nails and a crop top.”

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Ads will run across TV, digital and social.