Mannequins Party Hearty in Crocs

Why stay stuck in a department store display?

by David Gianatasio January 28, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Nothing brings mannequins to life like the chance to star in a Crocs commercial and go clubbing all night long. Smuggler director Adam Berg and Flower Shop present this fanciful scenario with an emphasis on dance and Dark Rooms’ shimmery dance track “I Get Overwhelmed.”

So, we get sentimental emo sensibilities filtered through Sci-Fi. And it works, with the brand stepping a very relatable ebb and flow. The film’s got a Super Bowl vibe, with splashy (albeit well-trod) ideas and intriguing imagery. Though it’s not running in the game nor is it SB adjacent. (Actually, Svedka’s AI bots will follow a somewhat similar storyline for SB60).

“This is about unlocking a new chapter for the brand that invites those fans to experience life in Crocs shoes in new ways that feel fresh, real and deeply human,” says Crocs SVP, CMO Carly Gomez. “In these moments, everything feels heightened, fresh and full of possibility. ‘Wonderfully Unordinary’ is designed to evoke that same sense of discovery and joy.”

Still, those two will need boots if it snows. Someone should tell them that.

“It was a delight to watch the actors transform over the course of the spot—from resin casts into humans,” Al Merry, CCO and co-founder of Flower Shop, tells Muse. “Debating and the nuances of their movement along the way was a lot of fun. In a nerdy kind of way.”

“Adam [Berg] wanted to cast dancers because of the control they have over their bodies and their lack of self-consciousness,” he recalls. “In addition to being able to isolate and move every individual bone, Antu and Louis were also just the loveliest people. They both hugged and kissed me every day. Which, as a cold-hearted Scot, I found both unusual and delightful.”

The campaign breaks this week across video and OOH platforms.