Why PlayStation Crashed a Spaceship in Madrid

Plus Purdy & Figg's 'The Scent That Stole Christmas' and more from Europe

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

PlayStation, ‘The Spaceship That Crashed in Puerta del Sol’

Agency: CLV

The centerpiece is an activation in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol that transformed the city’s commuter station into the wreckage of a PlayStation-universe spacecraft. Both inside and out, the space became a full-scale crash site that astonished passersby and set the stage for a wider trans-media narrative linking the real world with the fantastical. The mystery behind the crash was revealed in a short film featuring TheGrefg, El Xokas and Ampeter, who uncover strange anomalies causing extraordinary events.

Helsinki Partners, ‘Hire Helsinki’

Agency: Bou

Hire Helsinki is turning the tables on traditional talent acquisition, inviting global tech talent to “hire” the city as their new hometown. In the hero film, candidates interview Helsinki itself as it tries to make a good first impression. In another twist, the interviewers are real professionals who have actually relocated to Helsinki for work.

Purdy & Figg, ‘The Scent That Stole Christmas’

Agency: 10 Days

Forget presents. Forget jingling bells. This Christmas, Purdy & Figg cleaned up. The spot opens on a picture-perfect Xmas Eve. Then Santa gets a whiff of P&F’s cult fave Frankincense & Myrrh. Mesmerized, he ditches his sleigh and dives headfirst into an all-night cleaning frenzy. When dawn arrives, the stockings are empty. But the house? Absolutely gleaming!

Irish National Lottery, ‘All Aboard’

Agency: Folk VML

Directed by Zak Emerson, the narrative follows a rural brass band and the quiet, gentle man who drives them to every rehearsal and performance, until an unexpected moment of joy transforms their Christmas. The story captures heart, kindness and grounded Irish warmth. It shows how even the smallest dream can find its moment.