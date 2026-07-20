Twix Doubles the Weirdness With Ventriloquist Dummies

Plus more great work from Europe

by Ads of the World July 20, 2026 11:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Twix, ‘Double Act’

Agency: Adam&Eve\TBWA

This fun spot opens on a tight shot of a ventriloquist’s dummy performing a romantic song. As the camera pulls back, a second dummy is revealed, joining in to create an unexpected duet. The pair trade bars throughout the rap verse before harmonizing for the chorus, delivering a show-stopping performance complete with pyrotechnics and a soulful saxophone solo. Nothing odd here. Read More

Play

Austria Tourism, ‘The World’s Friendliest Bike Bell’

Agency: Wien Nord Serviceplan

Austria is launching a multi-tone bike bell designed to make streets around the world a little friendlier. The goal was to create new sounds inspired by cycling through Austria. Joyful laughter, clinking glasses and warm greetings—all of these are represented through sonic cues brimming with positive, memorable character. Read More

Play

Dacia, ‘Strike’

Agency: Publicis Conseil

This film follows a passionate bowler as he delivers strike after strike. Alongside him, a Dacia Striker demonstrates the same confidence, precision and ease, adapting seamlessly to every situation. The film offers a simple yet compelling illustration of a vehicle whose versatility enables it to perform effortlessly, whatever the journey. Read More

Play

University of the Arts London, ‘Make a Life, Not Just a Living’

Agency: The Midnight Club

At a time when the value of higher education, particularly creative education, is increasingly questioned, UAL addresses the gap between perception and reality. While creative degrees are often viewed as uncertain pathways, graduates of this program go on to launch businesses, shape culture, drive innovation and contribute to some of the world’s fastest growing industries. Read More