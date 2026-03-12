Creator Corner: Staples Baddie, Alysa Liu, Punch Monkey and More Standouts

Plus one embarrassing CEO flop

by Christine Champagne March 12, 2026

Here, we inaugurate a new feature, looking at some of the most exciting creators today, the ones attracting beaucoup views and big interest from brands. Rather than focus on one specific category, the selection below shows the depth and breadth of offerings on social. We see creators across retail BTS, sports and music extending their reach and generating headlines. A certain monkey feels so two weeks ago, yet timeless. And then there’s a CEO fast-food foible that surely ranks among the brand fails of 2026. Or does it? Our point: This stuff’s playing into the cultural mix in a major way, stoking interest and engaging eyeballs worldwide.

Kaeden Rowland has made shopping at Staples … well, cool! A print specialist at one of the store’s locations in upstate New York, this 22-year-old regularly posts videos of herself on the job. We watch her make cat mugs and help people strike the best poses for passport photos. She’s the opposite of corporate—and that connects. In fact, our Staples Baddie shows that she knows how to make the most of the office supplies and services on offer. Hopefully, Staples can hold onto this brilliant brand ambassador, who is also working with brands Mac Cosmetics and P.F. Chang’s.

Liu has skated from Olympic Gold to social media superstardom. Gaining more than 6 million followers on Instagram during and soon after the Games, the athlete is now closing in on a following of 8 million. Supremely confident, inspiring and original, Liu has graced the cover of Teen Vogue, and continues to work with brands like Nike and Gillette Venus. She’s also moved into the fashion arena through collabs with Louis Vuitton. We’ll surely be following her journey for years to come.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinksi tried to become a creator, biting into a Big Arch only to be roasted by other brands for taking what appeared to be, at most, a tiny nibble of the burger. His failure to launch in the space suggests that maybe executives should stick to running companies rather than promoting them on social.

Punch didn’t set out to become a celebrity. But, as most of you surely know, the little guy blew up on social after zookeepers at the Ichikawa City Zoo posted videos of him cuddling with a stuffed orangutan after being rejected by his mother. Who among us hasn’t obsessively watched and rooted for Punch as he struggled to integrate with the other simians? In a boon for the zoo, people have even been motivated to travel to from all around the world to peep Punch in person.

Harry Styles could have gone anywhere to promote his new album, including any number of mainstream television shows. But he chose to discuss “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” on the YouTube series Brittany Broski’s Royal Court. It was a win for creators, Styles and his fans. Honestly, what a difference it made to have this Q&A conducted by a long-time fan of Styles’ rather than a squawking head fed questions by a producer.

