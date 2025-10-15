Join Us for Exclusive Tours of the Coolest Offices via Our New Social Series 'Creative HQ'

The Clios and Muse kicks off the fun at Le Truc, Lyft and BBH

by Christine Champagne October 15, 2025 1:30 pm 3 min read

Curious about cool creative workspaces? In the first three installments of our new series Creative HQ With The Clios, Sami Lambert, our director of social media, tours three corporate venues in New York City. Each one is uniquely designed to maximize creativity and connection.

Brace yourself for feelings of envy because we’ve got sunken couches, bike riding in the halls and unlimited access to Uncrustables. Big thanks to all of the agencies who opened their doors to us and let us sample their snacks.

Le Truc

In a word, Le Truc’s NYC space is groovy. Think 1960’s lounge meets spaceship meets Zen garden vibes. Created in collaboration with design agency A+I, the office takes up a full floor of Publicis’ Manhattan headquarters, and every square inch of this minimalist interior is designed to foster creativity. Sunken conversation pits offer cozy areas for creatives to collaborate. And the boardroom is awash in green and packed with plants. Le Truc bills itself as a team of creative monsters. So, each room is named after a monster, including the cozy Dracula-themed main meeting space.

Lyft x Citi Bike

As you roll into the lobby of rideshare company Lyft, you’re greeted by an artful installation of wheels suspended from the ceiling—all painted in the company’s signature bright pink, of course. And yes, there are bikes everywhere. You can even take one for a spin along an indoor track. You simply can’t forget that you’re in New York City as you explore the space. Conference rooms are named after subway stops like Wall Street, Times Square and Nostrand Ave. Plus, the reading room is plastered with bold bagel wallpaper, and we uncovered an office speakeasy.

BBH New York

Given that BBH’s mascot is a black sheep, no one is sheepish about showing love for these wooly beasts at BBH New York’s bright, open and airy workspace housed at Publicis. Metal sheep sculptures casually graze in common areas. One very special member of the flock, dubbed Cooper, has been fashioned out of tires. Conference rooms are named after sheep parts like “Rump,” “Rack” and “Leg.” A massive kitchen is home to not one but two huge fridges, their freezers packed with Uncrustables, the snack sandwich of creative champions.