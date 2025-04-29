This Photog Captures the Cats of Venice and Elsewhere in All Their Feline Glory

Marianna Zampieri sees her subjects through a lens of love and respect

by Christine Champagne April 29, 2025 10:45 am 4 min read Share:

Photo by Marianna Zampieri

Marianna Zampieri takes absolutely stunning black-and-white photos of cats. The Italian photographer treats felines like the gorgeous little works of art that they are, capturing them at ease as they move about cities like Venice, or lounge in their homes. Here, Zampieri—who shares her work on Instagram and has published books including Cats in Venice—talks about letting felines decide how and where they want to be photographed. She also reveals how her own fur baby, a 13-year-old kitty named Arthur, inspires her and brings her joy.

MUSE: Where are you from, and where do you live now?

Marianna Zampieri: I was born in Vicenza, Italy, and I still live here today. It’s a beautiful city with a lot of history and charm, and it has greatly influenced my work.

Tell me about your photography.

I specialize in photographing cats in their natural environments. I never work in studios because I prefer to capture them where they feel most comfortable—whether that’s in their homes, on the streets, in workplaces, or anywhere else. I believe it’s important to let the cat decide how and where it wants to be photographed. I also love working on projects like Cats in Venice, which documents the lives of stray and domestic kitties.

Why are cats good subjects?

I started photographing cats after adopting my beloved cat Arthur. He inspired me to explore this world, and I quickly realized how fascinating cats are as subjects. They have strong, independent personalities and communicate in subtle, non-verbal ways. I love trying to capture their soul and the special bond they have with humans.

What is challenging about photographing cats, and how do you make them feel comfortable as subjects?

Cats are very unpredictable, and that’s both the biggest challenge and the greatest joy of photographing them. I never force them into poses or situations they don’t like. Instead, I let them move freely and patiently wait for the right moment. It’s all about creating a calm, natural environment and building a quiet, trusting connection with them.

I see a lot of black and white photos on your Instagram account. Do you also take photos of cats in color?

I definitely prefer black and white, and I chose to create my personal projects like Cats in Venice and C-At Work in this style. I love black and white because it strips away distractions and allows you to focus on the emotion, the light and the connection in the image. It creates a timeless, intimate feeling. I created a single project in color—dedicated to tattooed girls with their cats—specifically to challenge myself and step out of my comfort zone. But once that chapter was closed.

Do you have a cat, or cats, of your own right now?

My cat Arthur is a huge part of my life and my greatest inspiration. I adopted him 13 years ago, and he’s been my companion ever since. He’s also featured in many of my photos. He has a very special personality and has taught me so much about patience, love and the silent, profound language of cats.

Have you ever worked with a brand on a cat-themed project?

At the moment, my work has mainly focused on personal and artistic projects, exhibitions and collaborations within the cat community. I haven’t worked with a brand yet, but I would love to in the future if it aligns with my values and creative vision.

Who would your dream client be?

Any brand or organization that cares about animal welfare, cat rescue or promotes meaningful relationships between humans and animals. Projects that highlight the emotional, everyday connections we have with our pets are what matter most to me. The latest addition to my black and white projects is “Cats and their Artists,” portraits of well-known or prominent artists with their cats. One single photograph for each pair, as proof that behind every great artist, there’s always a great cat.

Aside from Instagram, where can we see your work?

You can find my work on my official website: www.mariannazampieri.it. I also occasionally contribute to online magazines and animal welfare initiatives.