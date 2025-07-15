Illustration and Photography Collide in Apple's 'Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad'

13 photographers and 8 illustrators contributed to the global campaign

by Amy Corr July 15, 2025

Apple invited 13 photographers and 8 illustrators across 7 countries—India, Korea, Thailand, the U.S., the U.K., Spain and Germany—to showcase their talents in “Shot on iPhone, Drawn on iPad.” The global campaign from TBWA\Media Arts Lab Los Angeles combines iPhone photos with iPad illustrated art.

Photographers Jason Nocito, Anais Wade and Rashid Sheriff and illustrators Serge Seidlitz, Spencer Gabor and Omkar Patil participated in the exercise, using Apple Pencil and Procreate.

Take a look at Patil’s take on a cat getting its teeth cleaned and Gabor’s shark ride:

The campaign is running OOH and online, emphasizing how anyone can take something from their camera roll and give it an artistic flair.