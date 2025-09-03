What's Really Real in the Age of AI? BMW, That's What

Wait, there's no such thing as an astronaut sloth?

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 3, 2025 11:15 am 2 min read Share:

BMW takes a “stranger-than-fiction” stance in its latest campaign—rallying for authenticity in a world seemingly overrun with AI.

“Real, for Real” serves up all the weirdness with bizarre yet believable tech-generated moments. These include a rock canyon shaped like a thumbs-up, a pigeon skateboarder and an astro-sloth in a spacesuit.

Play

“The entire creative industry is at odds with the revolution taking place in AI,” says Tim Sumter, BMW senior pre-owned marketing specialist. “We’ve found ways to use it for internal resources like copy generation and image-making. But there are still many questions when it comes to external, consumer-facing work.”

“Just like our protagonists in the commercial, the viewer believes it’s real—when in fact, it’s just AI,” adds Sumter. “We remind them that if they’re looking for something truly real, they need look no further than a Certified Pre Owned BMW.”

The team made an effort to be roll with the times and present scenarios viewers encounter (and question) every day.

“This BMW campaign exists because we understand the culture and, more importantly, the counterculture that is emerging in response to AI,” says Martin Pagh Ludvigsen, director of creative technology and AI at Goodby Silverstein & Partners, which developed the work. “People are now drowning in a sea of synthetic content and inauthentic AI slop. A powerful counterculture is forming around a deep desire for authenticity. Our strategy with ‘Real, for Real’ was to tap directly into that feeling. To use AI as an instrument of cultural commentary.”

The spots were directed by Win Bates of Tool, and elements run across social media as well as Peacock, Netflix and during the MLB Playoffs starting in October. Robo-radio is also in the mix.

“AI is fundamentally transforming creative and knowledge work,” says Ludvigsen. “For us, that doesn’t change the core of our strategy, because the best advertising has never been about the tools themselves—it’s about a profound understanding of culture. AI is now a massive part of that culture, and our job is to understand its impact.”

Our strategy isn’t about technology adoption. It’s about using any instrument at our disposal to create work that understands, reflects and even challenges culture to build a more meaningful connection between brands and people.”

Play