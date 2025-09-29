Watch Floating Cheez-Its Tempt Folks at Funerals and Book Clubs
Illustrating that 'Cravings Can Happen Anywhere'
OMG, Cheez-Its are everywhere! I see them floating through space at the most inappropriate times, and I can’t stop talking about them for a single second!
Maybe it’s all in my mind. Just a crazy craving.
Yeah, that’s probably it. Just to be sure, let’s check out a hot, cheesy book-club meeting, one of three spots dropping today from FCB N.Y.:
“A lot of people would put it on their Mount Rushmore of snacks,” says agency ECD Dan Kelly. “The problem is, they’re not always thinking about our cheesy 1×1 inch square. So, when we’re a cheesy, salty snack stuck in the cracker aisle away from the rest of the highly competitive salty snacks, we can easily be passed by.”
Oh my, what’s a crunchy brand to do?
“We needed a new campaign to dig into that very real insight of what it’s like to have Cheez-It on the brain,” Kelly says. “Because people know when those cravings happen, nothing quite hits like Cheez-It crackers.”
So, you’re saying that for some folks, Cheez-Its are to die for…
Superfriends director Clay Weiner serves up the absurdity in bite-sized bits. No need for ginormous singing, dancing Cheez-Its. Those little dudes just show up all tasty and tempting, and that makes the point in a highly relatable way.
Alas, Dad’s not amused: