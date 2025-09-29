Watch Floating Cheez-Its Tempt Folks at Funerals and Book Clubs

Illustrating that 'Cravings Can Happen Anywhere'

by David Gianatasio September 29, 2025 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

OMG, Cheez-Its are everywhere! I see them floating through space at the most inappropriate times, and I can’t stop talking about them for a single second!

Maybe it’s all in my mind. Just a crazy craving.

Yeah, that’s probably it. Just to be sure, let’s check out a hot, cheesy book-club meeting, one of three spots dropping today from FCB N.Y.:

“A lot of people would put it on their Mount Rushmore of snacks,” says agency ECD Dan Kelly. “The problem is, they’re not always thinking about our cheesy 1×1 inch square. So, when we’re a cheesy, salty snack stuck in the cracker aisle away from the rest of the highly competitive salty snacks, we can easily be passed by.”

Oh my, what’s a crunchy brand to do?

“We needed a new campaign to dig into that very real insight of what it’s like to have Cheez-It on the brain,” Kelly says. “Because people know when those cravings happen, nothing quite hits like Cheez-It crackers.”

So, you’re saying that for some folks, Cheez-Its are to die for…

Superfriends director Clay Weiner serves up the absurdity in bite-sized bits. No need for ginormous singing, dancing Cheez-Its. Those little dudes just show up all tasty and tempting, and that makes the point in a highly relatable way.

Alas, Dad’s not amused: