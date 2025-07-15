You're Not Stoned. Mike's Hot Honey Is 'Just That Good'

It's a next-level experience

by Amy Corr July 15, 2025

Mike’s Hot Honey just launched “Drizzle the Mike’s,” the brand’s first national advertising campaign, created by Another Thing.

Just how good is Mike’s Hot Honey topping savory and sweet treats? So good you’ll question whether or not you’re stoned, if these ads can be believed.

Adding hot honey is such an experience for a group of lunching ladies that one orders from a different restaurant so she can drizzle some on pizza. “You’re not stoned. It’s just that good,” says the tagline.

Another spot features a chef noting that hot honey makes him feel … funny. His colleague asks if he ate one of his … gummies. He didn’t, it’s just Mike’s.

“We discovered the insight that once you start drizzling it’s so good you want to try it on everything and anything,” says Mike Cassell, head of strategy at Another Thing. “The only other time you eat with this much joy is when you have the munchies—so you find yourself asking yourself “am I really stoned right now?”

The work will run across CTV, digital video, cinema and social.

“We knew we wanted something that was not only a call to action, but could become a cultural moment or movement,” Kate Adams, VP of marketing for Mike’s Hot Honey, tells Muse. “Something that would capture the euphoric feeling you get when you drizzle Mike’s Hot Honey or come to one of our events. We want everyone to be a drizzler.”

The spots were directed by Hannah Pearl Utt via Arts & Sciences.

“Usually when you’re shooting food commercials the on-screen talent has to eat stuff over and over again, they get sick of it. They call in the spit bucket,” adds Nick Kaplan, CCO of Another Thing. “But not this time. They just powered through because this stuff is that tasty. Another testament to Mike’s.”