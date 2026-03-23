Sprite Refreshes Global Platform, Engages Mustard for Sonic Branding

‘It’s THAT Fresh’ leans heavily into culture

by Amy Corr March 23, 2026 11:00 am Share:

Sprite launched a global platform—”It’s That Fresh”—with a new logo, sonic branding and global partnerships across music, basketball, fashion, street culture and more.

“Sprite’s goal is to deliver not only ultimate refreshment with intense carbonation and exceptional lemon-lime taste, but also a fresh perspective through partnerships with culture-makers around the world and new, memorable experiences for fan communities in music, sports, and food,” says Oana Vlad, VP of Sprite Global Brand.

A :30 below, targeting Gen Z, features new can imagery and how the brand plans to show up for the demographic:

The brand worked with producer Mustard on a sonic identity designed to sound like a first sip of Sprite:

To deepen its connection to street culture, Sprite partnered with Crenshaw Skate Club, a Los Angeles–born skate collective known for its influence across skateboarding, fashion and community. The brand also debuted Sprite FreshFest in London last week, an event with live performances, merch drops and experiences around basketball, food and fashion.

The global campaign, from WPP Open X, Forpeople, Zeno Group, Tuney and Ear Candy includes TV, OOH and influencer content.