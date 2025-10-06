PNC Bank to NFTs: See You in Hell!

And take those weird "collectibles" with you

Remember when NFTs were a thing? Of course you don’t. Here’s why: Despite all the hype, overheated celebrity testimonials and gushing press releases, they were never, really, in terms of safe investments or human logic, a thing.

Now, Arnold Worldwide pokes non-fungible fun at “valuable” collectibles—digital and IRL—in quickie spots for PNC Bank.

PNC’s about helping folks make wise choices no matter what shape the market’s in and helping reduce unnecessary risk.

Would a pixelated banana lie?

“Our feeds are already crowded with influencers who prey on financial fears,” says James Bray, ECD at Arnold Worldwide, which developed the ads as part of its broader “Brilliantly Boring” campaign.

“So we thought, what if we created a few of our own—each one embodying a questionable investment plan—to show the value of a safer, smarter choice: boring banking.”

But, creepy porcelain dolls are OK, right? They’ll appreciate over time no matter what—yes?

Let’s just check in this next spot…

Ah well. Guess my Catherine the Great and Mary Worth will fetch a few bucks on eBay.

“By bringing these over-the-top investment characters to life, we’re holding up a mirror to the kinds of financial fads people see every day,” says Dresdyn Hefferen, an SVP and director of brand marketing at PNC.

“It’s a playful reminder that while flashy trends come and go, smart, steady choices stand the test of time.”

The spots offer a simple message, well stated. The USP’s clear with no room for confusion. Though if I could get a good deal on that doll … nevermind.