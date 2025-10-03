Advertising

Outback's 'Junk Mail' Will Make You Want to Celebrate

With grub at Outback, natch!

by David Gianatasio
October 3, 2025
10:00 am
1 min read
You just a piece of mail that says you’re “Pre-Approved” … for something or other. Of course it’s time to celebrate, with a spiffy retro jingle and dinner at Outback Steakhouse.

 
 
 
 
 
Like the song says: “They don’t just pre-approve anyone.” Yeah, I’d heard that. Cute stuff from Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

So, let’s watch another. This time, the happy times follow a job interview that concludes with the promise, “We’ll keep you in mind.”

“Its’ not every day you almost get a job.” Truth.

Breaking across social, the work touts Aussie 3 Course meals starting at $14.99.

“Most LTOs in the category feel like junk mail you immediately toss in the trash, so we figured making ads about literal junk mail would be a good way to stand out,” says agency GCD Danny O’Connor.

This marks the latest fun work from the Mischief-Outback team, following the screamy “Steak-cation” and this creepy Koala Xmas classic.

