Scania Made a Desolate Desert Tale. But There's a Hitch

Two brothers stranded in a bleak desert landscape try thumbing a ride back to civilization in Åkestam Holst NoA’s grimy, sweltering spot for Sweden’s Scania Trucks.

Plenty of drivers offer them a lift. But at one brother’s behest, they keep walking, parched and near exhaustion.

Could brand-building be at play? With a twist at the end?

Well, there should be some lively banter at their holiday table this year.

Bryan Adams’ raspy-rock take on Avicii’s 2013 track “Hey Brother” helps set an edgy mood.

“The film is quite epic, and so is Avicii’s song. We felt the voice had to be at that level too,” says agency ECD Joakim Khoury.

Director Max Sherman captures a suitably sweaty feel that keeps viewers a tad off balance. Breaking today, the film will run across markets worldwide.