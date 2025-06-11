Moms of Liquid Death Employees Test Deathberry Inferno Flavor

Moms will do anything for their children. And if those kids work at Liquid Death, buckle up, moms!

To prove that the brand’s new limited-edition Deathberry Inferno spicy sparkling water won’t kill you, LD staffers had their moms take some sips.

Available at Walmart, the flavor is strawberry and ghost pepper and contains an on-pack parental warning about its extreme heat.

“Obviously, Deathberry Inferno is designed for people who LOVE spicy. So, we thought about who the exact opposite of the target market for this would be. Our moms,” says Andy Pearson, VP of creative at Liquid Death. “Our moms were all very nervous since they know the kind of stuff we do.”

The :60 below features choking, singed tongues.

“This s**t is like gargling hot sauce!” one mommy moans. Another loudly burps then asks if her belch was on film? Indeed it was!

“As we were shooting, I asked one mom to throw an empty can off camera just to clear it off the table. She threw it directly at me, and some leftover Deathberry Inferno went straight in my eye,” Pearson tells Muse. “I can tell you, it’s as spicy drinking it with your eyeball as it is with your mouth.”

Liquid Death is also launching Pina Killada, a mocktail-inspired water with a blend of coconut and pineapple flavors that’s available at Target. It’s probably more mom-friendly.