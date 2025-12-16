KFC Canada Encourages Legal Tax Evasion

Because there's no government-issued tax break this season

by Amy Corr December 16, 2025 12:30 pm

KFC Canada is offering menu savings through online and app orders, dubbing the initiative as a chance to legally commit tax evasion. That’s because Canada is not offering a GST tax break over the holidays. So, KFC Canada will cover the tax itself.

A :30 from Courage features a shadowed Colonel with an altered voice encouraging folks to visit ChickenTaxEvasion.com to discover ways to beat the system. We see Sanders’ face at the close of the ad, as he tries to stop recording. He’s also shredding some documents. As long as it’s not the secret recipe!

“This is the kind of moment where cultural tension meets creative opportunity, and KFC is giving Canadians a break exactly when they need it most,” says Joel Holtby, founder and co-CCO at Courage.

Be on the lookout for mobile digital trucks that read “Commit Tax Evasion” parked in front of banks and other investment institutions.