Human Taxidermy and Witches? Nah, It's Just a Teaser Campaign for Slate EVs

Merry misdirection from Mischief @ No Fixed Address

by David Gianatasio April 27, 2025 7:20 am

Human taxidermy. Is that really so wrong?

Most folks would say, “hell yes!” But that didn’t stop Mischief @ No Fixed Address and media agency Known from boldly advertising services of a questionable nature on vehicles parked across the streets of L.A.

Also hyped: witches on demand, therapists who specialize in cat trauma and “CryShare” for driving bawling babies to sleep.

Thankfully (sadly?) it was all a bit of misdirection, designed to tease EVs from Jeff Bezos-backed automotive startup Slate. The trucks will ship next year.

Witches on demand sound especially cool. The world could use some healing spells right now.

Along with turning heads, the campaign seeks to demo Slate’s customization options and positions the 2-seat pickups–which will retail for about $20,000—as wheels for the masses.

“It feels like the automotive industry has forever been appealing to a very slim and unrelatable swath of people,” says Mischief ECD Kevin Mulroy. “There aren’t many of us waking up on Christmas morning to cars in the driveway with giant red bows on them.”

“Meanwhile, carmakers all seem caught up in an arms race of useless innovations that nobody is asking for, but everyone is paying for,” he says. “Slate is automotive democratized. The truck is different. But what drew us in even more was the team’s intention to launch and behave in a way unlike the industry has ever seen.”

Point taken. Now, maybe they can work on getting deliciously rare and raw meals delivered directly to our doors.