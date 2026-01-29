Häagen-Dazs Takes Its 'Sweet Time' With a Cute Tortoise

Why rush around?

January 29, 2026

Come on, commercial—do something already! This ad … is … so … slow. Guess we should relax and savor the day with a Häagen-Dazs bar. Thanks for the tip, CG tortoise!

Nice&frank’s :30 below feels like a :60 or a :90. We watch a young woman and her reptile pal mosey across the street. That’s basically it. The ice-cream brand says: “Take Your Sweet Time.”

“Showing ‘slow’ in a commercial without it feeling boring—that’s tricky. That’s why we leaned into symbolism,” agency CCO and co-founder Laura Petruccelli tells Muse. “The tortoise is basically the ultimate mascot for the slow-and-savor lifestyle we’re celebrating.”

“Since our ad wis airing during the Grammys, we wanted the music to have star power too.”

Lola Young’s track “One Thing”—a Grammy nominee—provides a pop counterpoint to the lugubrious actions on screen.

“The lyrics hit right as she takes a blissful bite of her Häagen-Dazs,” says Petruccelli. “The song is both soulful and full of energy—perfectly capturing that little moment where you just pause and enjoy life.”

Too bad ol’ shelly never gets a taste.

Georgia Hudson directed the affable spot through Park Pictures.