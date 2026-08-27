Espolòn Tequila 'Rides the Rooster' to Deliver a Giant Egg

A freaky skeleton and DJ round out this completely cracked commercial

by David Gianatasio August 27, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Great DJs aren’t born, they’re hatched. And so it goes for Espolòn Tequila, which just dropped a bonkers campaign via Venables Bell & Partners.

In the spot below, brand characters Ramón the Rooster—who’s supersized—and Guadalupe (a skeleton) burst into a private lounge.

The rooster lays a big ‘ol egg—to hell with anatomical accuracy! A scruffy mixmaster bursts forth, turntable in hand, and gets the party started.

Tom Kuntz directed the commercial via Karen Film and MJZ.

VBP CCO Will McGinness says the approach seeks to “blow up the conventions and cultural artifice of what ‘premium’ is supposed to be.”

Sure, “Ride the Rooster” tries too hard to be self-consciously surreal. But this one succeeds, packing crazed imagery, twisted energy and hyper-saturated hues to spare.

The F/X-driven :30 feels defiantly weird, rocking an indie-film vibe that should lure some eyeballs. It recalls KFC’s bizarre excursions with colossal chickens, without the uncomfortably cultish overtones.

The work breaks this week across TV, digital and social video in the U.S., expanding to Mexico, Canada, Italy and Australia in due course.

Related: Crocs Hatches a Kooky Crocodile as Its First Brand Mascot