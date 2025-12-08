Dutch Lottery Tells Sweet Story of Human Connection

Ringing in the New Year with handcrafted animation

by David Gianatasio December 8, 2025 8:30 am

Here’s a holiday campaign where form follows function, putting the human touch on display in more ways than one.

The Dutch State Lottery ratchets up the feels in a handmade stop-motion tale starring a grumpy guy, his sad cat and a dark cloud that follows them around.

But hope beckons, with a story of kindness and appreciation told through painstaking craft.

No AI here. Each setting and prop exists IRL, with the action captured frame by frame.

This technique “felt like the perfect tool for a story about community and togetherness,” says Joseph Mann, who directed through Blinkink. “Using a mixture of scales we managed to get the detail and personality into every shot.”

The goal was to illustrate that “some things in life are more valuable than a Jackpot prize of 30 million euros,” says Dennis Baars, ECD at TBWA\Neboko, which helped develop the campaign.

The campaign will run across TV, online, social media, radio, OOH and retail channels.