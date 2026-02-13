Citroën Stages a Presidential Debate

Naturally, the canine candidate leads in the polls

by David Gianatasio February 13, 2026

Citroën’s got a dog in the 2034 presidential race. His name is Mr. Doodlesworth, and he’s been a very good boy. (And a great candidate, apparently, based on the love he gets from fans).

BETC Paris crafted the silly story to hype the carmaker’s 8-year warranty (hence the election year of ’34). Glossy production values and great energy carry the day, delivering a brand message couched in mild social satire.

This works because it’s a quick hit of comedy, an absurd set-up that doesn’t outlast its welcome. Thankfully, the dachshund isn’t overly anthropomorphized. He doesn’t speak a word. Our human politicians should adopt that strategy more often.

“On one level, the campaign takes a clear swing at unqualified populist candidates, the kind who rocket to power on the strength of viral chaos and a loud social presence,” agency ECD Nick Bakshi tells Muse. “But more importantly, it reframes what a warranty means right now.”

“In a world that feels perpetually one step from Black Mirror, where things can flip overnight politically, culturally, emotionally, a warranty stops being a boring, forgettable add-on,” he says. “It becomes what people actually want: something solid, something dependable, a small piece of peace of mind.”

As for the shoot, “We joked that a social media dog running for political office didn’t feel that far-fetched.” (Fetched—heh.)

“Then we got on set and realized just how hard it is to get a dog to hit its marks, stay calm under the lights and deliver anything resembling consistency,” he recalls. “Somewhere around take 50, we all had the same thought: Nope. Never going to be a dog president. Democracy is safe from this particular threat.” (Wags might suggest that depends on your definition of “dog.”)

Traktor directed in classic TV news “special event” style. The Village People’s “Macho Man” provides the soundtrack because of course.