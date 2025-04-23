Billie Makes Scratch-and-Sniff Pitstop in NYC

Raised arms preview the brand's new coconut-vanilla scent

by David Gianatasio April 23, 2025 1:15 pm 1 min read Share:

Sniffing sweet, giant armpits on the streets of NYC? You could find worse ways to kill time in Manhattan.

Today, Billie goes the scratch-and-sniff route, hyping its Coco Villa all-day deodorant in memorably icky style.

Classy!

Those so inclined can breathe in the branding at 505 8th Ave. and other locations.

Billie’s known for deftly playing the promo game, with campaigns that often lean into satire.