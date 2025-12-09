Aries Streetwear and Proton Made a Blanket With Its Own VPN

To help expats and students access digital content from their homelands

by David Gianatasio December 9, 2025 9:15 am 1 min read

Linus van Pelt would love to curl up with this one.

Streetwear maker Aries is offering a special blanket with embedded tech that activates a month of free service from Proton VPN.

“A VPN blanket shouldn’t exist, which is exactly why we made it,” says Julie Matheney, ECD at creative studio Uncommon. “We turned an invisible piece of tech into something you can touch, feel and actually love. It’s comfort, culture and connection wrapped into one unexpected idea.”

“Teaming up with Aries lets us bring together two seemingly opposite worlds: cutting‑edge security and everyday comfort,” says Proton’s Morgane Leonardi. The blanket “turns a simple, cozy moment into instant and unrestricted access to TV shows, movies and sports that keep people feeling at home,” she says.

The pitch across OOH and social targets London diaspora communities, mainly college students, longing for a digital taste of home (accessed with VPN security). They simply tap the blanket’s tag to their screens, unlocking 30 days of content from 120 countries.

The VPN blanket is available here for about $260 while supplies last.