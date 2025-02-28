Clio Health Champions 2025
A Typewriter Opens Endless Possibilities for Burgeoning Screenwriter in Visa Ad

The :60 from Anomaly will run throughout the Oscars

by Amy Corr
February 28, 2025
1:00 pm
1 min read
Small steps lead to greater things in “Typewriter,” a :60 for Visa, running during the Oscars on Sunday.

A screenwriter spies a vintage typewriter in a store window and buys it—with her Visa card, natch.

This small action might lead to the first words of a novel that becomes a blockbuster film. Or to the recipe of a hybrid food—”Croinigiri”—that becomes an overnight sensation. Maybe it’s that travel zine that unlocks a global jet-set lifestyle.

Once she taps her Visa, the possibilities are endless.

Created by Anomaly, the ad puts a modern spin on the tagline “Everywhere You Want to Be,” while building on the brand’s “Power of Small Steps” platform.

A series of :15s will highlight Visa’s acceptance, security and trust.

Amy Corr

Amy Corr is senior editor of Muse by Clio.

