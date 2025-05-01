Zach Klein of No Fixed Address on Impulsively Saying 'Yes'

Plus: His work for Skittles and 'Bratwurst Summer'

Zach Klein is chief strategy officer at No Fixed Address. When he’s not shaping the future of brands, Zach can be found digging through record crates, cycling through the city barking at passersby or perfecting his chicken stock recipe. But most likely, he’s chauffeuring his two kids around town.

We spent two minutes with Zach to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Zach, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Grew up in Toronto. Now, back in Toronto.

How you first realized you were creative.

I always dabbled in creative practices, like trying to be a graffiti writer. But I didn’t truly believe I was creative until my last year of university in the most unlikely of places: a course on collective bargaining. Long story short, tasked with a case study competition, I proposed our group deliver our argument through the analogy of a cooking show. It’s one of those “you had to be there moments.” But what’s important is that we won. I realized that creativity takes many shapes and forms—which allowed me to see myself as creative for the first time.

A person you idolized creatively early on.

In my teenage years and into my 20s, I was completely consumed by skateboarding and snowboarding culture. Guys like Rodney Mullen or Daewon Song were doing things with a skateboard that nobody had ever done. Or J.P. Walker, who invented a new style of snowboarding: jibbing. Both scenes were at a place where new tricks were invented and boundaries pushed.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Impulsively saying yes to a friend who suggested we take a semester off from university and travel to Taiwan despite the SARS outbreak.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Regal86

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

HYPER: The Stevie Hyper D Story

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Skittles’ “Touch The Rainbow.” Shout out to Chris Joakim and Mike Donaghey. It was a light touch from strategy on this one.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

Field Roast’s “Bratwurst Summer.” They became one of the first brands to hop on the “brat summer” trend in a truly ownable way for their vegan sausages.

Play

Your main strength as a creative person.

Combining the gosh darn oddest things into new things to sell things.

Your biggest weakness.

An insatiable need for variety means my attention can drift.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Dino Demopoulos

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

Responding to unsolicited LinkedIn requests for coffee chats.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Bike courier

