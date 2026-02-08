Ryan Heuser of Liquid Death on Artists Gaining More Control Over Their Narratives

Brands must allow talent to play meaningful roles in the creative process

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 8, 2026

Ryan Heuser | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Ryan is the senior vice president of experiential marketing at Liquid Death. He oversees national partnerships with properties including Live Nation, Madison Square Garden Entertainment, The Sphere, NASCAR and more. He also directs the company’s field marketing and on-premise sales teams across the country.

Prior to Liquid Death, Ryan held posts at Mark Anthony Brands, GMR Marketing and The Marketing Arm.

We spent two minutes with Ryan to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Ryan, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Ladd, Ill., and Fort Lauderdale.

Your earliest musical memory.

Sitting on my aunt’s knee while she taught me the words to “Maybe Baby” by Buddy Holly.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Sturgill Simpson, Wilco, Parcels, Mk.gee

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Miller Lite Taste Express Tour

A recent project you’re proud of.

Liquid Death Country Club with Live Nation music festivals.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Artists have more control over their narrative and brand. Decisions can be made more quickly. Partnerships and unique projects are more likely to happen.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Everything Bad Bunny is doing this year: Adidas, Calvin Klein, San Juan concerts, Billy Madison, SNL.

Play

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Book: Lets Go (So We Can Get Back) by Jeff Tweedy

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Ernest Hemingway

Your favorite fictional character.

Garfield. Hates Mondays, loves lasagna.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

I would advise artists and their teams to implement a strategic process for evaluating potential partners. Investing time in researching and selecting brands that authentically align with their values and lifestyle is a crucial step toward building successful and sustainable collaborations.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Allow the artist to play a meaningful role in the creative process. That’s why you’re working with them.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Deep sea fishing.

