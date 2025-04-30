Nicola Baumann of PEIX Health Group on Digging Deep to Transform Insight into Ideas

She's a trained psychotherapist

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 30, 2025 12:00 am 4 min read Share:

Nicola Baumann | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

With over 25 years of experience, Nicola’s work spans everything from global campaigns to local initiatives, including disease awareness, patient engagement, brand development, launches and social projects. Nicola is currently group creative director at PEIX Health Group. She’s collaborated with companies across a wide range of therapeutic areas, Rx and OTC.

We spent two minutes with Nicola to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Nicola, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in western Germany—partly in the countryside, partly in Cologne—so I learned early on what it means to live between quiet fields and busy streets. My heart beats for vibrant, creative cities. That’s why I’ve called Berlin home for many years. This city is constantly reinventing itself. I love that.

How you first got interested in health.

I’ve always had a special interest in mental health. In 2018, I began training in psychotherapy part-time, because the human brain is still one of the biggest mysteries. When it malfunctions, the consequences can be devastating. Depression, for example, is widespread. Yet timely help is still hard to access. We’re still fighting stigma, outdated systems and a lack of care. And most serious physical conditions come with comorbid psychological effects.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

One of my all-time favorite projects was repositioning Talcid, an antacid with a unique mechanism of action. We created “Welcome to Acid Town,” a wildly illustrated world inside the stomach. The campaign raised awareness of the real causes of heartburn and showed how your gut reacts to everything happening on the outside. Our main film plays with the contrast between external reality and the illustrated inner world—where acid doesn’t just do its job, it sometimes boils over.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

Right now, I’m working on Ipalat, a throat lozenge. We redefined the brand’s attitude and created a complete visual makeover. Even a lozenge can make a big statement. In a time where the tone in public life keeps getting harsher, Ipalat stands for empathy and respect. Our new claim: “The world needs your voice. We take care of it.”

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

There’s so much happening in cancer research at the moment—bold goals, major investments and new hope. Let’s put it this way: a cancer diagnosis may be less and less of a death sentence in the future.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

“Augen auf Beton” (“Eyes on Concrete”) by artist Janine Baumeister is a breathtaking public art project in Berlin. She photographs construction workers and gives them visibility through large-scale portraits on fences and building facades—bold, intimate, and full of dignity. It’s a quiet yet powerful tribute to the people behind the scenes of our growing cities.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Film: The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (original book title: Le Scaphandre et le Papillon). It’s a story about what it means to be trapped inside your own body and liberated by the power of imagination.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Nick Cave

Your favorite fictional character.

Ziggy Stardust

Someone worth following on social media.

Adam J. Kurtz: he turns creativity, self-doubt, mental health and productivity into heartfelt, handwritten magic.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Digging deep and turning insight into ideas that resonate.

Your biggest weakness.

New York cheesecake.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health.

Honestly? Finding a way back into it.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.