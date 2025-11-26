Monica Corton of Go to Eleven on Songwriters Boosting Brand Messages

Her love of music began at the opera in Upstate N.Y.

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 26, 2025 12:00 am 6 min read Share:

Monica Corton | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Monica is the CEO & founder of Go to Eleven Entertainment and the Go to Eleven Music Royalty Fund. The company focuses on signing, developing and licensing rights for songwriters, artists and producers. Earlier, Monica spent 27 years at Next Decade Entertainment, where she worked with such clients as Boston, Harry Belafonte, Vic Mizzy (“Addams Family Theme,” “Green Acres Theme”) and many more. She was also a music supervisor for film, television and Broadway productions.

We spent two minutes with Monica to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Monica, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Glens Falls, N.Y., between Saratoga Springs and Lake George. Now I live in Manhattan.

Your earliest musical memory.

My parents were very involved with the Lake George Opera Festival. My dad did their printing and my mom helped sell merchandise for their guild. My mom would bring me to rehearsals, and I’m convinced that this is what set my ear on a musical path because the caliber of singers and instrumentalists that came to the Lake George Opera Festival was top notch.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Santana, Bonnie Raitt, James Taylor, Carol King and so many more. I like music from New Orleans like Galactic, The Soul Rebels, John Cleary, Irma Thomas, Mavis Staples, The Tin Men and anything with George Porter. One of the new artists I am currently enjoying is Sammy Rae & the Friends.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

In 2005-06, I was the national chairperson for Copyright Awareness Week, which was led by the Copyright Society of the U.S.A., but funded primarily from the MPAA, BMI and several other creator organizations. The goal was to teach about copyright in elementary, middle school, high school and college during that week. We provided instruction on all levels and had PSAs by John Legend, Sir Mix-A-Lot, Gavin DeGraw, Mary Mary, Lesley Satcher and more. BMI was instrumental in securing all of the creators who helped with the campaign, and I will be forever grateful for their unwavering support.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’ve been supervising this “little documentary that could” entitled Left Alone Rhapsody: the Musical Memoir of Pianist John Bayless. It is an incredible story about the life of the concert pianist who was a protégé of Leonard Bernstein. He had a 30-year career touring all over the world and making albums where he would arrange well-known themes into classical pieces. These included “Penny Lane,” “Imagine” and “Windmills of Your Mind.” When he had a stroke that paralyzed the right side of his body, he couldn’t play piano anymore. After the passing of a members of the Steinway family, John was asked to play at the funeral. He set about writing a piece that he could play with one hand entitled “Elegy for Henry (Steinway).” After that, John went about rearranging all his compositions so that he could play them with one hand. Now, he performs with one hand and has even led competitions where he challenges other pianists to play his compositions that way. It is an extraordinary story. We are working on getting distribution, but it has won some film festival awards.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

I’m one of the lone publishers who is excited about AI. Generative AI will wind up being a good licensing arena for creators in music and other media, and I believe there are some amazing products utilizing AI that will be helpful to music publishers. For example, we will now be able to make demos of our songs inexpensively and then have something good to pitch for projects that have a particular brief for the singer. Once we get a use secured, we can hire artists to record the song for the final production.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

The late Robin Kaye, who was the music supervisor for American Idol. She always approached her job with such joy and professionalism. There wasn’t anyone who wasn’t touched by her in the synch world. She always made it look effortless and she was wonderful to work with. I and so many others have been devastated by the senseless murder of Robin and her husband, Tom DeLuca.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, Wiser Than Me, where she interviews women who are older than she is: Jane Fonda, Julie Andrews, Bonnie Raitt, Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Isabel Allende.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

I love all the Romantic painters like Monet, Degas, Renoir.

Your favorite fictional character.

Mary Tyler Moore in her character on the television show. I loved her independent spirit and confidence. She made me believe that women can do anything they set their mind to.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

A musician must have an affinity for the brand and preferably use the brand already. You can’t endorse something you don’t wholeheartedly believe in. The musician and his/her team need to think strategically about what songs lend themselves to promoting that brand and have some ideas about how those songs could be used. Working with brands is a collaboration and it is important that you come to the table with ideas. They may not be the final ones. But they help give the brand a feel for what the collaboration might look like.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

I believe branding via a songwriter is infinitely more creative. A good writer will have hits with a wide variety of artists, which provides different genres and subject matter for campaigns.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Judy Saffer, who was assistant general counsel at BMI from 1986 to 2009. Also, she was the president of the AIPLA in the mid 2000s. When I would have a question about someone or something, or if someone was being unreasonable, I would call Judy for advice. She always helped solve my dilemma.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Politics. I hope to become a U.S. ambassador later in life.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.