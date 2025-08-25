How Joseph 'JoJo' Simmons of 3isFor Transforms Storytelling for Social Good

How he thrives on tackling challenges

by Shahnaz Mahmud August 25, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Joseph 'JoJo' Simmons | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

JoJo is co-CEO of 3isFor, cultural influencer, entrepreneur and advocate. The son of hip-hop icon Rev. Run of Run DMC, Simmons rose to fame on Run’s House (2005-09), an NAACP Image Award-winning reality series, and later starred in Growing Up Hip Hop (2019-23). Transitioning to purpose-driven leadership, he hosts 3isFor’s For Good podcast, featured by Amazon Music and Spotify for its candid conversations on mental health and growth in Black and Brown communities. As a Last Prisoner Project ambassador and advocate for community empowerment, he earned the 2023 Phoenix Arising Award from the Black Mental Health Alliance. With 552,000 Instagram followers, Simmons leads a global team crafting authentic brand experiences spanning culture, community and impact.

We spent two minutes with JoJo to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

JoJo, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Queens, N.Y., now live in New Jersey with my family, leading 3isFor’s mission from our New York studio.

How you first realized you were creative.

I’ve been immersed in the music and entertainment world my whole life. Experiencing the vibrant ’90s and the shift from pre- to post-internet eras expanded my perspective. That nostalgic foundation, combined with my audio engineering background, shapes the innovative storytelling I lead today.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I was resistant when my dad moved us from Queens to New Jersey in high school, but it changed my life. There, I met Kris and David, my 3isFor co-founders. Those connections shifted my path, igniting my entrepreneurial journey and shaping our mission to drive initiatives for social good.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

My biggest creative inspirations come from my roots in hip-hop culture and the ’90s scene, blended with my passion for health and fitness. I’m energized by the experiential work we’re engaged in, collaborating with our global team to drive meaningful change. I’m into innovative fitness trends and purpose-driven media that inspires action and connection.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

3isFor’s For Good podcast, where I host candid conversations on mental health and growth, particularly in Black and Brown communities. Its focus on positivity and impact sets it apart. We’re actively expanding the “For Good” brand to amplify its reach and drive meaningful change.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We’ve been working on a project with Backwoods, a cigar brand introduced in 1973. It’s an opportunity for real storytelling.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

My sister Vanessa has inspired me with her vulnerability and strength. In fact, she opened up about her mental health journey on our For Good podcast, sharing how experiences with anxiety led to her wellness platform, U4IA. Her courage to speak openly and create a community-focused brand for accessible health solutions, especially for people of color, motivates me to continue to pursue my dreams.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Corvain Cooper and his work with 40 Tons, a cannabis brand focused on restorative justice. Despite serving nine years for a nonviolent cannabis offense until President Trump granted him clemency, Corvain now advocates for the tens of thousands of cannabis prisoners still incarcerated, bringing community members into the fold to push for change. His resilience and commitment to equity—seen in initiatives like the 40 Tons’ career fairs and the Free Parker Coleman campaign—are powerful.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Problem-solving. I thrive on tackling challenges to deliver impactful results, keeping my approach fresh and unique. My ADHD wires my brain with a million tabs open at once, but that’s my edge—it fuels innovative thinking

Your biggest weakness.

Being too hard on myself. I wake up every day driven to go all out and win. But sometimes I need to recognize that simply waking up and having the opportunity to try each day is a victory. This mindset pushes me to lead impactful projects successfully, but I’m learning to balance it with self-compassion.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I’ve been blessed with mentors like Steve Lobel, my uncle Russell Simmons and my dad Rev. Run, who’ve guided me through the industry. Steve Lobel, a legendary music executive and manager, has been pivotal with his deep knowledge and hustle, shaped by decades working with icons like Run DMC and Nipsey Hussle. His “We Working” ethos and insights from A-2-Z Entertainment taught me the importance of loyalty and innovation in navigating the music, entertainment and media world.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in media.

I’d focus on music through my record label, discovering and uplifting artists who create lasting, transformative impact. I’d also channel my passion for basketball into sports ventures, like community programs or coaching. Or dive deeper into cannabis advocacy with Last Prisoner Project, pushing for justice and equity. Each path would drive meaningful change, just like my work at 3isFor.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.