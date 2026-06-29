How Joe Sargent Creates Vibrant Experiences for Brands, Legends and Fans

One great example is 'Legacy Weekend,' hyping women's basketball

by David Gianatasio June 29, 2026 8:00 am Share:

For Joe Sargent, sports are way more than just pastimes. A marketing consultant and former Clio Spots Awards judge, he looks beyond the games to build culturally resonant, scalable activations that delight fans and drive business impact. Through the years, he’s led integrations and growth strategies for Miller Lite and Effen Vodka, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Dream.

We spent a few minutes with Joe to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Joe, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Virginia Beach, and currently live in Atlanta.

Your earliest sports memory.

Going to Norfolk State, Hampton and Old Dominion basketball and football games. The HBCU game-day atmosphere is unique. Five-year-old me couldn’t believe the band was playing songs from the radio! These memories drove me toward a career in sports. That experience, atmosphere and community is a feeling I try to bottle and re-create.

Your favorite sports team(s).

The Detroit Pistons will always be No.1. I also inherited the Wolverines, Lions and Tigers from my dad. Happy to say I’ve seen most of those teams win a championship in my lifetime. So I’m not holding my breath for the Lions.

Your favorite athlete(s).

I grew up trying to emulate Isiah Thomas in my own game. Once I started working in sports, my fandom subsided as all games start to look like work. I became a fan of Naz Hillmon while working for the Atlanta Dream, though. She does all the dirty work and even added a 3-pointer to her game. She’s underrated.

Your favorite sports movie or TV show.

White Men Can’t Jump. The original, all due respect to Jack Harlow.

Your favorite sports podcast or news show.

The Dan Lebatard Show. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, and they hit all the relevant sports and pop-culture topics with depth and analysis but also with the sensibilities of a wacky radio show. They added a sports business show called The Sporting Class that digs into the nerdy media and financial topics and balances the tone of the main show that can get silly at times. Ultimately, I love a show that’s fan-first, and the Meadowlark crew has weathered the rocky podcast landscape by being authentic to their voice and vision.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

I still play NBA2K, albeit poorly. My PSN ID is “ImWashedYo” so everyone should know at tipoff that I’m there for vibes.

A recent project that you’re proud of.

This one just went live at the end of June. I’m executive producer of “Legacy Weekend,” a two-day celebration in Knoxville timed to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction, the 10th anniversary of Pat Summitt’s untimely death and the AAU Girls Championships. I led brands, talent and partners on the ground. It’s the clearest expression of why I do this: Take a cultural moment and build an experience that fans, legends and brands all show up for. On deck after this is an activation that brings one of the biggest streamers into the college football world. And a live experience built with the cast of one of Netflix’s biggest shows.

Someone else’s recent work that you admire.

Being a judge for the Clios Sports Awards was awesome for a lot of reasons, and No.1 was seeing the “Kyle F*cking Connor + KFC” collab. I appreciate the wit and quick thinking by everyone involved. I appreciate any brand that will lean into consumer behavior and act more like the fan next to you on the couch than a precious artifact on a pedestal. The commitment, speed and cultural fluency shown by KFC, the Winnipeg Jets and Kyle himself is admirable and will push me when ideas feel a little too safe.

What sports does that nothing else can.

On the field, the bond teammates form is almost like family because of the shared sacrifice. Off the field, the power of sports to unite fans is often on display and a big part of why I love working in the industry. Playing rec basketball helped me find friends and build my network in new cities as I moved around for my career. It became the “golf course” where I talked shop and connected with new colleagues. At its best, it’s a beautiful thing.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space.

I started my career in CPG marketing. I could see myself back on that side of the table as the head of a brand that sponsors a lot of sports, popping up court-side or in a suite.