Gerry Batson of Territory Studio: Curiosity Fuels Creativity

He's drawn to all forms of visual storytelling

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 13, 2025

Gerry Batson | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Gerry is president of advertising at Territory Studio, leading teams in L.A. and London. He began his career in 2006, specializing in key art for independent and foreign-language films.

Since 2017, Gerry has helped deliver campaigns for studios and streaming platforms. Recent highlights include Gen V Season 2 (Amazon Prime and MGM), 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures), Deli Boys (Hulu) and Dope Thief (Apple TV+).

We spent two minutes with Gerry to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Gerry, tell us …

Where you grew up and where you live now.

I grew up in Camden, London—famous for its Lock, lively pubs and as the heart of the U.K. punk scene. Just a stone’s throw from Oxford Circus and London Zoo, my childhood often felt like a Guy Ritchie film. These days, I live in Westcliff-on-Sea, a quintessentially British seaside town.

How you first realized you were creative.

Around five or six, I became obsessed with commercials. While others skipped the ad breaks, I watched each and every one. They felt as important as the show itself.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

At 17, I did a work placement at AMV BBDO. I found myself sitting in an edit suite with Walter Campbell, who was working on an animatic for the Guinness “Dreamer” ad. At the time, I never realized the magnitude of what was happening around me and who I was spending time with. But that moment changed my life. I found who I wanted to be.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I’m drawn to all forms of visual storytelling. With age, I’ve also fallen in love with words. My youthful Camden twang once made that connection tricky. But now, I respect their power and potential. Chaz’s 100 Things a Planner Should Know by Charles Wigley is a recent discovery and a must-read.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

“AMY.” It’s timeless. It was our announcement piece as a creative advertising department. I’ll be forever in its debt.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Gen V Season 2. After working on The Boys Season 4, this franchise has become close to our hearts. For this campaign we went all out, delivering 26 individual creatives. A personal favorite was the Tiny Emma suite.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

This Wuthering Heights teaser gives me goosebumps.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Curiosity. It’s the fuel for my creativity.

Your biggest weakness.

Availability. An open-door policy can take its toll.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Paul Noble. An absolute hero. One of, if not the best to ever do it.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Looking for a job in advertising!

