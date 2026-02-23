Derek Flanzraich of Healthyish Content on How the Industry Has Reduced Stigma

Landing Jonathan Van Ness as chief self-care officer

Derek runs Healthyish Content while publishing 5HT, a weekly newsletter. Additionally, he founded two venture-backed startups, Greatist and Ness. We spent two minutes with Derek to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Derek, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in South Florida, but relocated to Austin in 2020.

How you first got interested in health.

In the 2000s, I was incredibly frustrated with inaccessible—and frankly, garbage—health content online. Everything felt click-driven, alarmist or overly simplified. A few friends and I decided we were going to build something different and trustworthy. That effort led to Greatist, the health media company I ran until we sold it to Healthline in 2019.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

When I was building Ness, my health-first credit-card startup, we wanted to get Jonathan Van Ness involved. It was a long shot, but he eventually came onboard as a celebrity partner. We named him our chief self-care officer.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Launching Oshi Health’s DTC content strategy from scratch and scaling it into the company’s marketing channel.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

One shift I’m especially excited about is a fundamental rethink of mental health. We’ve made real progress in reducing stigma. The next phase is about upgrading the solution set. The narrative is finally moving beyond seeing mental health as “a chemical imbalance” and toward a more complete picture. That shift opens the door to smarter, more holistic interventions, like calming chronic inflammation, supporting gut health and improving mitochondrial function.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

David Protein has made some bold marketing moves lately. It’s not often you see a company known for protein bars selling cod on its site. But they did so to make a point about how difficult it is to achieve a nutritional profile similar to its bars. Their latest OOH is also genius.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Anything by Ray Bradbury. His writing makes me dream, think and cry. And watching K-Pop Demon Hunters with my kiddos.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Wassily Kandinsky. I love anyone with synesthesia.

Someone worth following on social media.

Big fan of Nik Sharma. His newsletter is also awesome.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I’m bullish about best-answer-style content as the most effective way for health brands to build authority. My edge is helping brands buy into the strategy and go from “will this work?” to “this is working!”

Your biggest weakness.

Setting better boundaries is one thing I’m trying to work on this year. The first thing I did was to get my friend Melissa Urban’s The Book of Boundaries. Melissa started Whole 30. Based on what I’ve learned so far, I’m actively saying no to new projects that aren’t true priorities, even when I think they’re interesting, flattering or involve cool people. I’m also working on not over-explaining.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I performed in drag on Broadway.

