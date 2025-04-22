Chris Sharpe of Musosoup on Brands and Bands Working in Harmony

Co-promotions are a 2-way street

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 22, 2025

Chris Sharpe | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

In 2020, Chris founded Musosoup, which helps artists secure coverage and promote their music worldwide. Earlier, he ran acclaimed live nights across London at legendary venues such as 93 Feet East, Cafe 1001 and Edinburgh Cellars. During this time, he boosted Ed Sheeran and other budding stars.

In 2009, Sharpe developed Musicborn, a platform that connected artists with promoters and festivals. He subsequently founded Lost in the Manor—a promotion company, publicity service and indie label. He also played a role in establishing indie music venue The Finsbury and launched the Blogtober festival.

We spent two minutes with Chris to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Chris, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Portsmouth, U.K., and worked as a chef at the legendary Wedgewood Rooms music venue. I then moved to London and started running music nights across the city. I now live on the south coast of England in Westcliffe-on-Sea.

Your earliest musical memory.

Going to a Thunder concert with my parents at age 6 and crying because the support act was too loud.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Since I grew up on rock, the first few CDs I owned were by ASH, The Presidents of the USA and Silverchair. I still listen to Silverchair and my 8-year-old sings songs from lead singer Daniel Johns’ solo album.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Musosoup—watching it grow from a DIY startup into what it is today, with thousands of customers and global reach.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Helping an artist secure coverage with one of Australia’s top music publications. It’s awe-inspiring when we hear stories from artists about how they’ve used Musosoup to build a solid foundation in PR, which then led to being contacted by major publications, labels and industry professionals.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

It’s incredible to see how accessible and democratized the music industry is becoming. Artists no longer have to rely on labels, agents or managers to get their music out there. They now have access to a wide range of affordable tools they can use to produce music, distribute releases and promote their work.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

I’ve always admired Daniel Johns from Silverchair. His evolution from an angry rock teenager to a genre-bending songwriter is truly epic.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

TV: One Hundred Years of Solitude blew me away. Tokyo Vice was great, too. I also love the Chef’s Table—it’s so motivating and shows how, with hard work, you can succeed against all odds.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

My 8-year-old daughter is incredibly creative and makes me smile every single day.

Your favorite fictional character.

Fitz from the Farseer Trilogy by Robin Hobb. He’s a great character—humble, an underdog bastard prince and constantly facing adversity. I bought the first book by accident at an airport in a rush, thinking it was Robin Hood. It was the best accident ever in my reading life.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

They must offer something the brand values—whether it’s reach, a great look or music the brand can use. Musicians should seek out brands that align with where they are at with their career. If you’re a smaller, local act, focus on teaming up with indie brands. Think about what types of brands fit your music and overall ethos. It’s crucial to have materials and assets ready that brands can use, such as logos, artwork, ad-optimized social media profiles and well-presented streaming pages. Finally, approach brands with collaboration ideas. Be proactive and creative about how they can use your music. The more prepared and professional you are, the more likely they’ll want to have a conversation about working together.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

It helps to seek out musicians with upcoming releases, as they’ll be looking for opportunities and may be open to co-promotional work—often a more cost-effective option than using a sync agency. It’s crucial to find artists whose sound and image align with your ethos. If you’re aiming for exposure and affiliation, rather than just music for advertising, focus on artists with an engaged fan base, a solid social media presence and well-developed streaming profiles.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

My co-owners at Musosoup, Peter and Mark, have been a constant inspiration with their focus, friendship, respect and drive.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Start a microgreens business or run a rare fish shop—two of my favorite hobbies.

