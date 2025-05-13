Alessandra Gomes of McCann Health Brazil on the Ability to Combine Strategy and Sensitivity

Helping to transform realities

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 13, 2025 5:00 am 5 min read Share:

Alessandra Gomes | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Currently leader of the creative team at IPG’s McCann Health Brazil, Alessandra has also contributed her expertise to independent agencies within WPP and IPG. She has worked with more than 80 brands across a 23-year career. Notably, she helped craft the acclaimed “Screen-Free Childhood” campaign.

We spent two minutes with Alessandra to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Alessandra, tell us …

Where you grew up and where you live now.

I grew up in a very poor neighborhood in the far south of São Paulo. It was dangerous and for many years there weren’t even paved streets. But it was there that I learned about dignity and developed a very clear sense of right and wrong. My mother did everything she could to provide my brother and me with the best possible education and a home filled with love. My father worked hard to make sure we never lacked anything. Today, I live in an upper-middle-class neighborhood with my husband. Our daughter attends one of the best schools in São Paulo. All of this was only possible thanks to my parents’ effort and the values they instilled in me. I achieved dreams I didn’t even know I had.

How you first got interested in health.

Freshly graduated in advertising, my biggest dream was to be part of the creative department—and a healthcare agency opened the door for me. From a young age, I learned the art of creating within this universe. Working with innovative ideas in a world full of regulations and restrictions was never easy. But it shaped me. I am driven by challenges, and maybe that’s why health advertising fascinates me. It’s not just about creating something beautiful. It’s about launching campaigns that can truly save lives.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

One project I hold very dear is “Donate Glass Bottle.” It was born from a personal insight after I returned from maternity leave. I remember producing a lot of breast milk and feeling an immense pain having to throw it away because there was no suitable packaging for donation. That experience motivated me to dive headfirst into the project. Being at McCann Health Brazil gives us the opportunity to use our talent to create a real, meaningful impact. This project is a beautiful example of that.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’m very proud of “Childhood Free from Screens.” It’s a movement that McCann Health Brazil has been championing for a while and we recently received support from our client, the personal-care brand Needs. We were able to spark reflection among caregivers about the dangers of leaving children unsupervised on the internet. We recently launched a 2-minute animation showing, from the child’s perspective, the whirlwind of emotions they experience when faced with something that can become an addiction.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

How AI technology is helping doctors personalize treatments. In some cases, it’s already possible to adjust medication dosages based on the patient’s individual profile. It’s incredible just how much more efficient, creative and impactful AI tools can make us as marketers.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

“The 100th Edition” features Margot Friedländer, a Holocaust survivor at 102 years old, sitting among the blocks of the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, holding an edition of the newspaper. In an era filled with technology and grand productions, the simplicity of this image—just a woman, a newspaper and a place of memory—made it even more powerful.

Play

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

The book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama touched me in a very personal way. A Black woman, like me, coming from a poor neighborhood and a humble, dignified family, who managed to stay true to herself and her values.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

I admire Djavan, a Brazilian musician known for his unique blend of MPB, jazz, soul and Afro-Brazilian rhythms. His compositions are true sound poems—sophisticated, sensitive and full of soul. He speaks about love, time, longing and life with a depth that always moves me. In the visual arts, I admire Vik Muniz, who transforms simple, everyday materials into powerful images. His artistic vision combines creativity, social critique and beauty, showing that it’s possible to provoke reflection and enchantment at the same time.

Your favorite fictional character.

Wonder Woman. I love seeing powerful women portrayed with strength, courage, compassion and the desire to make the world a better place.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Passion for what I do. I enjoy feeling and emotionally “tasting” ideas to make them accessible and memorable.

Your biggest weakness.

I am extremely self-critical, to the point that I often become my own worst enemy. I hold myself to such high standards that sometimes I forget to acknowledge my own achievements. I’m constantly learning to be kinder to myself.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I’m afraid of ghosts. Despite dealing with complex and often challenging themes daily, when it comes to the supernatural, I become that kid who turns off the light and runs away.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t working in health.

Some form of social impact work, helping to transform realities, especially for women and children. I’ve been fortunate to be able to combine my two passions of social impact and creativity in the work that I create.

