Adrian Martinez of STURDY on Musicians Translating Their Sonic Worlds IRL

Taking it way beyond albums and concerts

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 19, 2025 8:00 am Share:

Adrian Martinez | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Adrian works as a creative director and designer across the entertainment landscape. Since 2016, he has collaborated on stage shows and other projects with Bad Bunny, Drake, Rauw Alejandro, Kendrick Lamar, Baby Keem, Rosalia, 6lack and many more. His work has also been at events including the MTV Video Music Awards. In 2018, Adrian co-founded STURDY, a multi-vertical agency.

We spent two minutes with Adrian to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Adrian, tell us …

Where did you grow up? And where do you live now?

I grew up in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley.

What is your earliest musical memory?

Listening to my mom’s favorite radio stations while driving around the city. And my grandpa’s extensive CD collection—pulling them off his wall to look at the covers and study all of the designs and colors before playing them.

What are your favorite bands/musicians today?

Jungle, Khruangbin, Jamie XX, Tame Impala, Rusowsky, Latin Mafia.

What is one of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on?

My favorite projects have both been this year. Cosa Nuestra World Tour with Rauw Alejandro and the Yo No Me Quiero ir De Aqui residency with Bad Bunny.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

This most recent project with Bad Bunny. From the narrative to the production design and overall execution, it’s really cool to see it all come together.

What is one thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about?

Artists are looking to raise the bar for how they present IRL versions of the worlds they’re creating through their albums. Fans are grasping that there’s so much more that artists can be doing to deliver their shows beyond the stage. [They can create an ] experience from the moment fans walk in the venue doors. This is fun, exciting and challenging at the same time.

Is there someone else’s work—in music or beyond—that you’ve admired lately?

I’ve been re-reading Anthony Bourdain’s book Kitchen Confidential. He was such an interesting person who absorbed day-to-day life in such a natural, curious way. I admire that way of living.

What’s a book, movie, TV show, or podcast you’ve recently found inspiring?

The Armchair Expert Podcast with Dax Shepard. It’s people-focused and allows guests to tell compelling stories based on topics like wellness and mental health.

Is there an artist you admire outside the world of music?

I admire artists across many mediums such as Olafur Eliasson, Javier Senosiain, Stanley Kubrick, Virgil Abloh, Wes Anderson, Spike Jonze, Paul Thomas Anderson, Alejandro Inarritu, Alfonso Cuaron, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jim Joe, Mira Joyce, Cavecanems, Felipe Pantone, Ryoji Ikeda.

Who is your favorite fictional character?

Concho the frog

How do you think musicians should approach working with brands?

Ahead of anything, they should make a decision that clarifies whether they want to truly work with a brand. They need to know that there are going to be a lot of things such as appearances, social media pieces, shoots, posting schedules, meet and greets—a lot of times things that don’t feel super authentic—that they are going to deliver in exchange for the check. So, they need to be solid with the contract they are about to enter. Same goes with label deals.

How do you think brands should approach working with musicians?

Brands need to understand the artist before having them commit to a certain look, feel, amount of deliverables, etc. I often blame managers for this same thing, and it all comes from lack of communication and clarity upfront. Often, brands don’t care to see the artist for who they are beyond the clicks and clout. I get that it’s all business. But brands often create expectations that won’t ever sync because of the artist’s personality.

Can you tell us about a mentor who helped you navigate the industry?

Butch Allen. He is a good friend and a collaborator, always willing to lend a hand with advice, connections and wisdom. He is a living legend and one of the best humans in the industry.

What do you think you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business?

Directing movies.

