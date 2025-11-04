Who Was That Masked Spokesman for W Hotels?

Our rundown of global fare also includes KFC and Campari

by Ads of the World November 4, 2025

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

W Hotels, ‘Hotel Tales: Orville Peck’

Agency: TUX Creative House

The latest chapter of “Hotel Tales” features Orville Peck—the boundary-breaking South African-born country singer and songwriter known for his distinctive voice and signature Lone Ranger-style mask. Below, Peck recounts the race to find his mask after he loses it while on tour. Turns out a W Insider tracked it down and returned it to him on a (hi-ho) silver platter.

KFC, ‘El Chollazo’

Agency: PS21

KFC presents “El Chollazo,” created by PS21. The work turns a simple universal truth into a playful idea. With just the loose change lying around, you can enjoy a full KFC menu for €3.99. Set entirely inside KFC restaurants, four humorous films show everyday moments like digging through sofa cushions or fishing coins from a fountain to emphasize the value proposition. Blending humor, craftsmanship and a visual style inspired by neighborhood-offer posters, the push embodies KFC’s fun and down-to-earth personality.

Campari, ‘The Bartender’

Agency: AKQA

For over a century, Campari has embodied timeless elegance and craftsmanship, with the Negroni at its heart a symbol of balance and sophistication. In its latest film, Campari partners with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, who portrays the Bartender, a figure of precision and individuality. The story follows his ritualistic preparation of the classic aperitivo, where every deliberate movement transforms mixology into art, reflecting the artistry of filmmaking itself. Blending Campari’s rich heritage with modern creativity, the narrative invites audiences to embrace their own passions.