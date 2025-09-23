Tulipan Asks: 'Have You Seen God's Face Lately?' (Spoiler: This One's Naughty)

Work from the Philippines, U.K., Argentina and India

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, chosen by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Grab, ‘Not From Here’

Agency: Gigil

In Manila’s traffic-choked streets, there’s a classic excuse for breaking car-ban rules: “I’m not from here.” In this video, friends dodge a traffic enforcer by claiming they’re not from the province—they’re from outer space.

Play

Tempo, ‘Taxi’

Agency: AMV BBDO

This campaign honors the quiet supporters who help others through life’s ups and downs. “Taxi,” directed by Stefanie Soho through Smuggler, shows a driver calmly offering empathy and care. Rooted in Tempo’s “Ready for Anything” platform, it positions the tissue as more than practical—it’s a gesture of support.

Play

Tulipan, ‘Have You Seen God’s Face Lately?’

Agency: Zurda Agency

Spring in Argentina is synonymous with awakening desire. Tulipán has teamed up with independent agency Zurda for a bold tale—pretty darn NSFW—with a distinctly local punchline. Ads ask, “When was the last time you saw God’s face?” An unmistakably Argentinian way of describing the ultimate moment of pleasure.

Play

Third Wave Coffee, ‘Slices Of Joy’

Agency: ting Works

This playful spot introduces new pizzas with a catchy “Sip Sip Bite” jingle and a vibrant music video. The launch spilled into cafés, where 1,000 baristas performed synchronized dances across 140 locations, transforming it into a lively, community-driven celebration.