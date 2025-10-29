Roku's Love Story Stars a Guy Who's Waaay Too Into His Smart TV. (Get a Room Already)

Our survey of global goodness also features Gillette x Save the Children

by Ads of the World October 29, 2025 10:16 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Roku Brazil, ‘Love at First Play’

Agency: Ampfy

This humorous spot tells the story of a man who rediscovers the joy of watching television after turning his traditional set into a smart device. Built on the insight that many people already own great TVs but don’t use their full potential, the narrative playfully transforms this notion into a love story, showing how the Roku Streaming Stick simplifies access to content and puts beloved shows in one place.

Play

Movember, Gillette, ‘Your Mo Is Calling’

Agency: The Many

The Many has launched its first campaign with Movember and Gillette, “Your Mo Is Calling,” starring Australian Cricket captain and Gillette ambassador Pat Cummins. Cummins faces off against different versions of himself in the mirror, each channeling an iconic mustache from cricket’s rich history. These range from Merv Hughes’ handlebar to David Boon’s classic bush.

Play

Save the Children Mexico, ‘La Fiesta de Itzel’

Agency: FCB Newlink

Save the Children exposes the widespread and often normalized issue of child marriage in Mexico. Despite being illegal since 2019, over 313,000 children and adolescents aged 12 to 17—mostly girls—remain in early unions, frequently with partners six or more years older. Centered on the insight that being part of the celebration makes one complicit, the narrative uses Itzel’s story to address viewers directly with an intimate, relatable tone, creating space for reflection on a problem that often remains invisible in society.