Epson's Printer Morphs Into a Mischievous Bot—and No Good Can Come From That

Plus a double helping of KFC as we survey campaigns from South Africa, the UAE and Brazil

by Ads of the World November 9, 2026 8:30 am 2 min read Share:

Here’s our weekly roundup of great work from far and wide, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Epson, ‘Toner Printer Madness’

Agency: BETC Havas

Office printers have always been a little evil. Epson’s “Toner Printer Madness” makes it official, casting such a machine as an agent of chaos that wreaks havoc while nobody notices. The joke has a point: some 375 million toner cartridges get tossed every year, the brand says. Part of its “Toner Free” push across Latin America, the film nudges businesses toward greener alternatives. Read More

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KFC, ‘A Taste of What’s Next’

Agency: TBWA\RAAD

Spotted an original KFC bucket on Facebook Marketplace? It wasn’t a fluke. Ahead of its new MENA platform, “A Taste of What’s Next,” the chain quietly listed its own buckets, neon signs and sauces online, hinting that a chapter was ending. Below, we follow a young man trapped in a gray, rule-bound routine until he breaks free in a burst of color. Out with the old bucket. Read More

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KFC, ‘Make Room for More’

Agency: Ogilvy South Africa

Every family has its tensions, and some go unspoken. This KFC clip plays like a local TV drama, full of quiet friction, barely restrained emotion and long, awkward silences. S’dumo Mtshali and Zikhona Sodlaka lead a strong cast. It’s a touching reminder that families come in all shapes and don’t always get along. Yet they can still find their way back together. Read More