These Brand Messages Uplift Women Worldwide

FIGS, Yuzu, Argent and Betclic demonstrate how it's done

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 11, 2025 5:30 am 3 min read Share:

Initiatives created to highlight the modern female experience are getting amplified in campaigns timed to International Women’s Day and beyond.

Muse and our sibling Ads of the World rounded up some exceptional work below.

FIGS, ‘Celebrating Women in Medicine’

The women-founded scrubs brand put together a powerful short film depicting female healthcare providers in action—whether in the operating room or taking a break to pump breast milk. They also face leading questions on how they measure up. The goal is to put a spotlight on support systems, fight gender bias and inspire the next generation.

Yuzu, ‘YuzuTrailblazers: ‘Women Making History’

The social and dating app created a four-part series highlighting Asian women who shape their culture and communities. Among the trailblazers are a creative director, a photographer and an entrepreneur, who share tales from their personal journeys. The goal is to inspire young Asian women to make some history of their own.

Argent, ‘The Work Continues’

The clothing label celebrates women “unapologetically stepping into their power.” The spot conveys how they move forward every day despite obstacles. A narrator delivers such powerful lines as: “I am not a headline.” I am not a diversity hire.” “Above all, I am not in this alone.”

Sundae School, ‘Women of Weed’

The Korean streetwear brand sets out to de-stigmatize the plant, while also demonstrating that women who love weed can be incredible achievers. Central to the campaign are films capturing the personal and professional realities of four subjects who share their relationship with cannabis, chronicling how it shapes their work, rituals and their survival. The key message: Never get boxed in.

Women’s Aid, ‘The Monster Who Came to Tea’

Drawing inspiration from a children’s book, this deeply moving campaign narrates the harrowing experience of a mother and daughter grappling with domestic abuse, as witnessed through the eyes of a young girl named Lily. The narrative reveals the grim realities of their situation and culminates in a devastating twist that underscores the profound impact of family violence on innocent lives.

Betclic, ‘Hateful Ball’

The female competitors of the Portuguese League used a basketball decorated with negative messages that women athletes have heard throughout their careers. The heat-sensitive ink faded away with the warmth of the players’ hands. This symbolized their resilience and commitment to what truly matters—the game.

Freyaa, ‘Women’s Day’

Clothes are more than just fabric. They are woven with emotions, memories and the love of those who gift them. A scarf from a mother, a dress from a sister, a saree passed down through generations—these aren’t just garments; they are silent witnesses to moments of strength, support and connection.

