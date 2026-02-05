Don't Fret, Chris Hemsworth. Amazon's Alexa+ Isn't Plotting Your Demise

Google Gemini makes with the feel-good vibe, too

by David Gianatasio February 5, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

Alexa, don’t hurt Chris Hemsworth! In a Big Game :60, the Thor actor frets that Amazon’s AI assistant is planning his demise.

The spot insists that Alexa’s just trying to help around the house in various ways. But Chris dreams up scenarios in which the tech could put him six feet under.

Co-starring Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky, the story delivers a darkly humorous conceit that fits into the SB60 trend of AI-related spots working to assure fleshbags that we’re safe in a world of bots.

Here’s an extended cut:

After watching that, I feel … reassured?

Though extremely well-made and clearly tongue-in-cheek, one wonders about the tone. Chris does absorb lots of punishment—albeit comical, and all in his imagination.

Perhaps this approach represents a transitional phase for AI. We’re coming to terms with its increasingly pervasive existence but find ourselves prey to fears that will likely never come true. Hopefully.

In a sense, the work serves as an unintentional warning. Lets proceed with caution, take measured steps and put ample failsafes in place. Lest those chatty conglomerations of wires, circuits and CPUs might unleash lord knows what in our direction.

Hungryman’s Wayne McClammy directed the spot, which was developed In-house.

This just in: Google Gemini’s harmless too! It’s SB entry all about good times and babies and so on:

