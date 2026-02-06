Byoma Puts Not-So-Bad Bunny in the Big Game

Digital creators take the field

by David Gianatasio February 6, 2026 12:30 pm 2 min read Share:

Move over, Ben Affleck, Emma Stone and Guy Fieri. Now we’ve got some up-to-the-minute celebrities in Super Bowl 60.

We’re talking about a wacky quintet of digital influencers, cast by skincare brand Biome in a regional spot running during the third quarter.

The ad will play in Seattle, home of the 2026 SB runners-up. Go Pats!

Anyhoo, they riff on Bad Bunny’s halftime gig, winking at fan dismay over the height requirement (between 5’7″ and 6′) to join BB on stage.

And yes, for the biggest live TV event of the year, rabbit ears come into play.

“For us, during the Super Bowl, speed isn’t a constraint, it’s our whole strategy,” says Dan West, ECD at /prompt, which helped develop the campaign. “If you start months in advance, you’re guessing what your audience will care about. By going from pitch to launch in two weeks, we turned a viral internet moment into a genuine celebration of short kings and queens and an authentic connection to Byoma’s Bio-Collagen Radiance Facial Mask.”

“It’s proof that audience-led creative delivers outsized impact that lasts well beyond the moment,” he says.

Juhm, Dylan Kevitch, Lisi German, Micky Gordon and Kristyn Hoffman appear.

Kerry Furrh and Olivia Mitchell (aka Tusk) directed.