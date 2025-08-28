Sonic Cooks Up Drama With 'Where Football Goes to Burger'

Starring SEC college football players

Now that some college football standouts have graduated from the “Terry Crews School of Acting for Athletes,” Sonic and Mother L.A. has launched “Where Football Goes to Burger.” It’s a drama (of sorts) packed with flavor, football and deep rivalries that will have you streaming Friday Night Lights like it’s the early 2000s.

The storylines revolve around a new QB in town—the Sonic Smasher. In the first episode, which features featuring Rueben Owens of Texas A&M, a father confronts the football coach, reminding him that his son is QB1. “I’m starting the Smasher!” the coach insists.

In “Darlene,” Marcel Reed of Texas A&M confronts the Smasher, which holds a beefy attraction for Marcel’s girlfriend. “You are so hot!” she tells Smasher. That’s some juicy, cheesy love triangle right there.

The ads will run in time for the SEC opening weekend.