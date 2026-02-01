Niecy Nash Plays a Genie for Jordan Brand

Updating a classic '90s commercial for tonight's Grammy Awards

by David Gianatasio February 1, 2026 12:00 pm 2 min read Share:

How many hyphens are enough? That’s the question at hand when Niecy Nash plays a genie who pops out of an Air Jordan 6 “Infrared” sneaker. She makes an offer a young woman can’t refuse. Or can she?

Neicy’s pitch: “Do you wanna be the most hyphenated multi-hyphenate singer, actor, dancer? There’s no such thing as doing too much if you’re good at the too much that you’re doing … Do you want the entire world following your every move?”

Niecy Nash makes her debut as the new Jordan Brand Genie in @Jumpman23’s new Generational Greatness anthem 🧞‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/SZP5NhTASY — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) February 1, 2026

The storyline updates a 1991 commercial featuring Spike Lee (as Mars Blackmon), Michael Jordan and Little Richard. For that one, the latter played a genie in his marvelously manic style. Here, Nash conures up the sass and scores with a fresh interpretation. Regan Aliyah’s in fine form as the genie’s twentysomething foil. Teyana Taylor, Napheesa Collier, Bada Lee and Awich also appear.

Overall, the remake offers a smart update of classic themes, with nods to women’s empowerment and cultural swagger casting a potent spell.

Wieden+Kennedy developed the spot, which breaks on tonight’s Grammy Awards. Janicza Bravo of Prettybird directed.