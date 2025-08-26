Meet the New York Liberty Host and DJ Working Hard to Hype Up Fans at Home Games

Maria 'Ria' Clifton and Courtney Benjamin are key players on the team's game-day crew

by Christine Champagne August 26, 2025 10:00 am 6 min read Share:

Photo courtesy of New York Liberty.

Attending a New York Liberty game at Barclay’s Center is nothing short of an electrifying experience. The Cut has declared the games the best party in NYC. And marketing execs from other WNBA franchises make pilgrimages to the team’s arena in Brooklyn to learn from the pros putting on one of the best shows in sports.

The over-40 dance squad known as the Timeless Torches light up the floor at every game. Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Aubrey Plaza, Tierra Whack and Queen Latifah have cheered on the team from CeLiberty Row in recent weeks. Beloved mascot Big Ellie never fails to bring the house down with the Ellie Stomp. And theme nights pay tribute to the communities and cultures that make up the Liberty fan base.

“A home game is more than a basketball game. It’s an immersive cultural experience,” says Shana Stephenson, the team’s chief brand officer.

The creative enterprise is designed to match the energy that the Liberty brings to the court and to keep fans engaged through every timeout and quarter break.

“We see every moment as an opportunity,” Stephenson says, “whether it be music intentionally selected to keep the crowd energized or interactive Jumbotron moments that bring our fans closer to each other and the game.”

It takes a crew of talented people to stage this entertaining in-arena spectacle, with two of the most visible MVPs being host Maria “Ria” Clifton and DJ Courtney Benjamin, who have a history of working together and have built a flawless chemistry over the years.

“They have taken the strategy we shaped for game day and added their own unique flair,” Stephenson says.

Let’s get to know these two all-stars a bit better:

Maria “Ria” Clifton

Clifton brings the charisma and energy of a native New Yorker to her role as emcee. She knows the game inside-out, having played streetball growing up and professional basketball overseas. For Clifton, also a DJ, model and media personality, the Liberty hosting gig is special, and fans can tell her enthusiasm is real.

“Basketball is in my heart and soul, and I love our team,” she says.

Host Maria ‘Ria’ Clifton. Photo courtesy of New York Liberty.

Early in her career, Clifton never imagined that she would be host. She studied sports business and minored in marketing communications, then joined the team at Madison Square Garden, where she did everything from front office work and stage managing to floor directing.

“I feel like all of that has helped me with the position I am in today,” she says. “That helps me understand how all this works.”

Lots of memorization is involved in her process, though she also ad-libs.

“I never use cue cards. I pride myself on knowing what I’m talking about,” she says. “If I’m looking at a card, or I’m looking down and looking up, I’m not connecting with you, the fans, the people. And that’s very important to me.”

There’s a director in Clifton’s ear during the game, letting her know what’s coming up. That can be anything from on-court fan challenges to sponsored content like the Fenty Glam Cam (which showcases attendees glossing their lips) or Away luggage giveaways.

One of the highlights of any game is the crowd-pleasing dance routine known as the Ellie Stomp. When Clifton introduces Ellie, she always holds the “Ellieeeeeee…” for what seems like forever. Frankly, it’s impressive. “Ben Stiller was sitting next to me the other day and could not believe I was doing it live,” she says with a laugh.

“I look forward to the Ellie Stomp every night. It’s always fun seeing her go crazy. My boss next to me, or in my headset, will go, ‘Come on, hold it, you can do it!’ It’s hilarious.”

Courtney Benjamin

Every Liberty game feels like a party, and you can’t have a great bash without a tuned-in DJ like Benjamin.

“It’s a joy to engage with 17,000 fans there for the same thing—to have a good time. As an artist, it’s an exhilarating feeling to be able to keep people’s attention for an entire game with music and buttons that I push,” he tells Muse. “I don’t know if that sounds cheesy, but it’s a surreal feeling.”

DJ Courtney Benjamin. Photo courtesy of New York Liberty.

All of the music during home games, with the exception of a few instances where sound is married to tape, is provided by Benjamin’s company LSM Productions. Benjamin and his crew set up shop in section 24, directly across from the scorer’s table and above the TV cameras.

“Preparation is the key,” says Benjamin, who builds a unique vibe for each game based on the run-of-show script he receives. It’s a detailed, painstaking process. “We prepare our laptops for the entire show. It’s like a spreadsheet. There’s a line item for everything.”

If you go to Liberty games regularly, you know you’re going to hear certain songs. Case in point: The exuberant Ellie Stomp always kicks off with a few beats from LL Cool J’s “Headstrong” before shifting to the “Mississippi Cha Cha Slide.”

But Benjamin ends the segment on a surprise track every game. Picking up on a hot social-media dance trend, he cleverly played the Law & Order theme for the last portion of the Ellie Stomp a couple of weeks ago.

For theme games, Benjamin plays songs that speak to the messaging needed that night. But his job is also about more than selecting music. It’s also about choosing the right moments to layer in these tunes.

“We built in a ton of songs messaging for Women’s Empowerment. I was deliberate in getting those songs in at the top of every timeout because that’s when people are seated, and that’s when they’ll receive the message more as opposed to halftime,” he explains. “This is season 22 for me in pro sports, and I’ve learned what works. I’ve learned timing, cadence, fan appetite and how they engage.”

When the team’s down and needs a spark, “he drops the perfect rally anthem,” Stephenson says. “When we’re on top and pushing to dominate, he keeps the energy surging. He knows exactly which buttons to push to keep the crowd locked in, making every beat feel connected to the moment on the court.”

